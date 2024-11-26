PH, UAE pledge stronger ties; enhance cooperation in economy, green energy  

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi reaffirming their commitment to enhancing cooperation in key areas such as trade, economy, and sustainability.

The meeting between the two leaders also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.

Marcos expressed his gratitude to President Al Nahyan for the UAE’s assistance in several significant matters including the recent arrest and turnover of a sex trafficker to Philippine authorities and its ongoing partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP) in terms of training and security assistance.

He also thanked the UAE government for its humanitarian gestures, particularly for pardoning 143 Filipinos during this year’s Eid al-Adha celebrations and for providing aid to victims of the devastating floods in the Philippines earlier this year.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of the UAE, not only in our shared efforts to combat crime and improve security but also in times of humanitarian need,” Marcos said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed further enhancing economic and trade relations, with an emphasis on sustainability and green energy, which have become critical areas of focus globally.

The UAE, known for its investments in renewable energy, could play a key role in the Philippines’ push toward a more sustainable future.

The UAE is home to nearly 700,000 Filipinos, who contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth.

Many of these workers are employed in sectors such as construction, healthcare, and hospitality, strengthening the ties between the two nations.

“Today I welcomed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr (@bongbongmarcos) to Abu Dhabi to discuss opportunities to further deepen cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines across vital fields, including economy, trade, and sustainability. As our countries celebrate 50 years of friendship and collaboration, we remain committed to bolstering ties and bringing lasting benefit to our peoples,” the UAE leader said.