Last chance to book holiday flights from DXB with Philippine Airlines’ year-end seat sale!

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering travelers one last chance to book their holiday flights at unbeatable prices with its year-end seat sale!

If you’re in Dubai and planning a trip to the Philippines or other international venues, now is the perfect time to book your flight at incredible prices.

Book and fly soon to domestic destinations for as low as AED 1,450 roundtrip base fare, or save even more with fares starting at AED 1,350 for advance bookings.

For international flights, fares start at just AED 1,100.

This exclusive promotion is available for booking until December 5, 2024, with the following travel dates:

Book and Fly Soon: DXB to the Philippines from January 16 to June 30, 2025

Book Ahead: DXB to the Philippines from July 1, 2025 onwards

DXB to other international destinations starting November 24, 2024 onwards

Seats are limited! Book now at flights.philippineairlines.com.

Travel seasonality, blackout dates, and other terms and conditions may apply.