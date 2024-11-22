STC brings a taste of home with ‘Ligo’ Jasmine rice

Shankar Trading Company (STC) has established itself as one of the leading importers of premium products in the Gulf region, building its reputation as a trusted distributor of world-class brands to major retailers across the UAE.

With years of experience and a passion for bringing top-tier products to consumers, STC is excited to introduce a new kitchen essential that promises to elevate every Filipino meal—Ligo Jasmine Rice, now available across the UAE just in time for the holiday season!

Ligo, famous for its iconic sardines and canned goods, has been a beloved staple in Filipino households for generations. One of the flagship products of Liberty Gold USA, Ligo Sardines has earned global trust for its consistent quality and delicious flavors, staying true to its core principle: quality first.

For nearly a hundred years, Liberty Gold USA has been delivering its products to grocery shelves in over 40 countries, including regions across Asia, Central America, and Europe. Now, the company extends its legacy with premium jasmine rice, maintaining the same exceptional quality that Filipinos have come to trust and love.

Through this, STC, brings families a reliable rice option for their everyday meals—especially for Filipinos in the UAE seeking the perfect rice that brings out the taste of “lutong bahay ni nanay” to every dish.

Renowned for its world-class quality, Ligo Jasmine Rice offers the perfect blend of softness, fragrance, and just the right amount of stickiness to complement every dish—premium quality at an affordable price for consumers.

As the holidays are fast approaching, this also makes an ideal partner for your favorite holiday dishes. Even while away from home, it brings a sense of warmth and nostalgia to your Christmas celebrations, making every meal feel like a comforting taste of home.

Ligo Jasmine Rice is now available at all leading retail outlets across the UAE, making it easier for Filipino families to enjoy a taste of home.

It is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC, a trusted name in the FMCG sector with a proven track record of providing high-quality products to consumers across the region.

Bring home the trusted quality of Ligo Jasmine Rice—a perfect companion for every Filipino dish!