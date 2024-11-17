 Dubai Police arrests tourist for alleged fraud

The Dubai Police arrested a Brazilian citizen upon his arrival in the UAE from a European country.

The apprehended citizen named ‪William Pereira Rugato, 34, was allegedly manipulating football match results in his home country and earning illegally through wagers placed on‬ global sports betting platforms.

As a result, Rugato has been listed on INTERPOL’s Red Notice and has been monitored by the police.

Dubai Police remains committed to making its country safe and free from illegal activities from other countries.

According to ‪Colonel Tariq Sultan Hilal Al Suwaidi, Director of the Wanted Persons Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, the Dubai Police is also committed to collaborating with law enforcement agencies worldwide to fight against crimes.‬

‪Dubai Police aims to foster a strong international security framework focused on improving not only the UAE’s security against crime but also other countries as well through sharing successful practices and expertise.