House bill seeks free vaccines for senior citizens

A proposed legislation has been filed at the House of Representatives that would require the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to provide free vaccines against infectious diseases for senior citizens.

House Bill No. 11055, known as the proposed Safeguarding Seniors: Free Immunization Act, was introduced by Agri Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee.

If passed, senior citizens will receive free immunizations for flu, whooping cough, herpes, cervical cancer, tetanus, and other diseases as advised by the DOH.

“Many diseases can have severe or even fatal effects on older adults, whose immune systems often become weaker as they age. That’s why vaccines are so important to prevent these illnesses, especially if they are made free and more accessible for all our senior citizens,” Lee said in a statement.

The measure also seeks to amend Republic Act No. 9994, or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, which currently limits free vaccinations to indigent seniors.

Lee stated that the goal of House Bill No. 11055 aligns with the 2019 Universal Health Care Law, emphasizing the need to further expand healthcare services for the elderly population.