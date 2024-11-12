UAE establishes new Aid Agency to strengthen global humanitarian efforts

The United Arab Emirates has announced the establishment of the UAE Aid Agency to enhance and oversee the country’s foreign humanitarian initiatives.

The announcement was made following the issuance of Federal Decree No. 27 of 2024 by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE Aid Agency is affiliated with the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The new agency’s mandate includes implementing a wide range of foreign aid programs, with a particular focus on disaster relief, early recovery efforts, post-conflict stabilization, and development and capacity-building programs.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said the UAE Aid Agency reflects the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE.

“This approach reflects the UAE’s dedication to addressing humanitarian challenges and fostering sustainable development globally. The country pursues this mission under the wise leadership and enduring support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirming the commitment of the leadership, government, and nation to advancing this noble humanitarian endeavor,” he added.

The UAE Aid Agency will prioritize improving living conditions, particularly in healthcare, education, and infrastructure, while coordinating with international partners to address urgent humanitarian needs in vulnerable regions.

Since its founding, the UAE has contributed over US$98 billion (AED 360 billion) in foreign aid, benefitting over one billion people globally.