Dubai begins construction of first flying taxi station

Photo courtesy: @HamdanMohammed/X

Dubai is set to experience a futuristic mode of travel as construction of the first vertiport for flying taxis has begun near Dubai International Airport.

The start of construction follows the approval of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

“Dubai continues to shape the future of global mobility with its steadfast commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability,” the Dubai Crown Prince wrote in a social media post.

The facility, spanning 3,100 sqm, can handle around 42,000 landings and 170,000 passengers annually.

The initial phase of this project will also introduce vertiports in Downtown, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah, with services to begin in 2026.

This new mode of travel is expected to significantly cut travel times, with routes from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah taking just 10-12 minutes instead of 45 minutes by car.

Through this project, Dubai is set to make history as the first city in the world to offer urban aerial transport through air taxi.

