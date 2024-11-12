Drug war witness Garma detained in US – Justice Dep’t

A key witness in the bloody drug war of the Duterte administration has been detained in the United States, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Citing official reports, the DOJ said retired Police Colonel Royina Garma and her daughter, Angelica, were detained in San Francisco, California on Nov. 7.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said they were detained because of canceled visas.

“She’s actually not been charged with any crimes. She’s actually a state witness. She has to be detained again in the [House],” Remulla said in a press briefing.

He said Garma has no hold departure order.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he has directed Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado to facilitate Garma’s return to the country.

Garma is expected to depart the US on Wednesday.

“We are committed to seeing justice served in every case and to upholding the integrity of our justice system, especially when it involves our country’s significant issues and concerns,” Remulla said in a statement.

“While we work to ensure the safe return of Ms. Garma, we trust that she will remain cooperative with all ongoing investigations,” he added.

The DOJ has formed a task force on extrajudicial killings linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

At a House quad committee hearing, Garma testified that drug war killings were rewarded. She recently has been released from the House premises after cooperating with the probe.

Government records link 6,000 extrajudicial killings to the drug war, but human rights group data showed the death toll was more than 20,000.