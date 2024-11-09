Over 800 Filipinos repatriated from UAE through amnesty program

The Philippine government has assisted in the repatriation of more than 800 Filipinos from the UAE who availed themselves of the amnesty program since it began in September 2024.

According to the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai, the latest batch of repatriates, which includes 51 Filipinos from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, departed the UAE on November 7, bringing the total number of repatriated individuals to 880.

The repatriates will receive consular support, airfare, and financial assistance to help with their reintegration upon returning to the Philippines.

“With the extension of the UAE Amnesty Program through 31 December 2024, the Philippine Government continues to assist Filipinos who wish to return home and begin anew,” PCG Dubai said.

The amnesty program has been extended until the end of December, due to the surge in demand, following its initial deadline on October 31.

The amnesty allows expatriates with issues in their immigration status to return home or regularize their stay in the UAE without incurring fines and penalties.