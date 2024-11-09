Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 800 Filipinos repatriated from UAE through amnesty program

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: PCG Dubai/FB

The Philippine government has assisted in the repatriation of more than 800 Filipinos from the UAE who availed themselves of the amnesty program since it began in September 2024.

According to the Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai, the latest batch of repatriates, which includes 51 Filipinos from Dubai and the Northern Emirates, departed the UAE on November 7, bringing the total number of repatriated individuals to 880.

The repatriates will receive consular support, airfare, and financial assistance to help with their reintegration upon returning to the Philippines.

“With the extension of the UAE Amnesty Program through 31 December 2024, the Philippine Government continues to assist Filipinos who wish to return home and begin anew,” PCG Dubai said.

The amnesty program has been extended until the end of December, due to the surge in demand, following its initial deadline on October 31.

The amnesty allows expatriates with issues in their immigration status to return home or regularize their stay in the UAE without incurring fines and penalties.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin18 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Tbaba

Talented Pinoy shines bright at Dubai’s creative festival

43 mins ago
highway in uae

Dubai RTA launches 6 road projects to improve traffic flow

1 hour ago
Pokwang

Pokwang’s account hacked, PHP 85k stolen

2 hours ago
Dubai police 3

Dubai Police detect cases of serious distracted driving with smart cameras

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button