SUV driver in EDSA busway violation surrenders – LTO

The erring driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the EDSA busway has surrendered to authorities, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) said on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

In a press briefing, the LTO identified the driver as Angelito Edpan, and the vehicle with license plates for senators is registered to Orient Pacific Corporation.

Edpan, who showed up at the briefing, said he wanted to clear his name and take full responsibility for the incident. He said he used the busway as he was in a rush and was not feeling well.

The driver also said he didn’t know who his passengers were.

A representative from the Orient Pacific Corporation said the vehicle is for transporting investors.

On Sunday, the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation said its personnel tried to arrest the violator for taking the bus lane, but the driver attempted to hit an enforcer.

Another SAICT officer responded, but the erring driver reversed the SUV until he escaped through an open barrier.

The LTO has confiscated Edpan’s driver’s license and issued a traffic violation ticket.

The company, meanwhile, apologized for the incident and vowed to cooperate with the investigation.

However, it refused to give details when pressed on its connections to a public figure.

“Right now, we are not authorized to divulge their names due to their rights (to privacy),” said Maria Julieta Santos, one of the company’s legal team representatives.

In a media briefing, Senate Committee on Public Services chairperson Raffy Tulfo said he has a reliable intelligence report that the violator is a senator’s relative.

Tulfo said William and Kenneth Gatchalian are board members of Orient Pacific. William is the father of Kenneth – the brother of Sen. Win, Social Welfare Secretary Rex, and Valenzuela Mayor Wes.

The website of investment firm Wellex Industries showed Kenneth serves as Orient Pacific Corporation president and director.

Sen. Win earlier denied owning the controversial SUV.