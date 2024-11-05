Taxi-sharing service between Dubai, Abu Dhabi launched; fare starts at AED 66

The taxi-sharing service will operate between Ibn Battuta Centre in Dubai and Al Wahda Centre in Abu Dhabi, allowing up to four passengers to share a ride.

“This initiative aims to reduce travel costs, particularly for frequent commuters between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Furthermore, both locations are well-connected to public transportation hubs and parking facilities,” said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of Dubai’s RTA.

The new transportation option will reduce up to 75 percent of the fare cost, the RTA said.

Passengers can pay the fare using bank cards or nol cards. The fare is AED 132 per passenger for two riders, AED 88 each for three passengers, and AED 66 per person when four passengers share the ride.