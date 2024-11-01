Pinoy celebrities steal spotlight in their Halloween transformations

Filipino celebrities are stepping up their Halloween game this year with their creative transformations that are sure to impress—proving that the season can both be spooky and stunning.

Whether you’re heading to a party or already thinking about what to wear next Halloween, check out these looks for some serious inspiration.

Taylor Swift’s eras

This year, actress Rhian Ramos has channeled the different eras of global superstar Taylor Swift—from her “Reputation” to “Midnights” albums—and netizens can’t help but call her the “Taylor Swift ng Pinas” because of the uncanny resemblance!

The Phenomenal Diva

Inspired by the “Shake Rattle and Ball” theme—Icons, Legends, and Freaks—Jayda Avanzado recreated and paid tribute to her first icon: the Phenomenal Diva, her mother, Jessa Zaragoza.

“The most special part of this shoot, by far is the fact that I got to recreate her most iconic album covers wearing the exact replicas of her clothes,” Jayda wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayda (@jayda)

Mangbabarang

Kyline Alcantara captured everyone’s attention this Halloween with her eerie and mystical costume, diving into Philippine folklore as she transformed into a “Mambabarang,” a sorcerer known for using insects to inflict harm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyline Alcantara (@itskylinealcantara)

Which emotion are you?

Filipino-American social media personality Bretman Rock embraced the Halloween spirit with a fun and lighthearted twist as he brought the animated film “Inside Out 2” to life while showcasing the different character emotions with his family.

“Which emotion are you today?” he wrote in a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bretman Rock (@bretmanrock)

Dressing up has made Halloween a joyful celebration of creativity, especially with celebrities rocking their amazing costumes. Who’s your top pick for this year?