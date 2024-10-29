RTA resumes bus, abra services for Global Village visitors 

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that bus routes and electric ferries are back for the 2024-2025 season of Global Village.

According to the RTA, four bus routes to Global Village have recently resumed operations:

Route 102 from Al Rashidiya Bus Station – trips are every 60 minutes

Route 103 from the Union Bus Station – trips are every 40 minutes

Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station – trips are every 60 minutes

Route 106 from the Mall of the Emirates Bus Station – trips are every 60 minutes

“This service uses luxury buses, which are characterized by complete comfort, luxury for passengers, and high safety, [adding] more fun to the journey to and from the Global Village, and [making] it a great time for individuals and families during the new tourist season,” RTA said.

It also stated that two tourist electric ferries, also known as abras, are servicing the visitors of the Global Village during its 29th season.

“The Roads and Transport Authority always seeks to provide abra service with the launch of the Global Village activities every year, especially since this service has received and continues to receive great demand throughout the past seasons of the village from the public, which contributes to stimulating the tourism movement in the Global Village and provides the village’s visitors with comfort and happiness,” added RTA.

Further, the RTA reported that there was a significant increase in the number of passengers using its Global Village bus services during the 2023-2024 season.

A total of 573,759 passengers were transported, compared to 448,716 passengers in the previous season (2022-2023), marking a remarkable 22% increase, RTA said.