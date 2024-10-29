Ex-actor John Wayne Sace arrested for alleged involvement in murder

Former actor John Wayne Sace was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a 43-year-old man to death in Pasig City.

According to a report by Emil Sumangil of GMA News, Sace shot the victim Lynell Eugenio four times with a .45 caliber pistol.

This incident occurred after the two, who were reportedly friends, engaged in a heated argument on October 28 in Barangay Sagad, Pasig City.

Sace was reported to have fled the scene but was arrested a few hours later at a nearby hotel.

Authorities recovered the weapon used in the shooting, along with five bullet casings.

He is scheduled to undergo a paraffin test to determine if there is gunpowder residue on his hands and will be placed in the custody of the Pasig City Police.

Sace was a former member of Anim-e, a male dance group that included artists Rayver and Rodjun Cruz.

He also appeared in shows including “May Bukas Pa,” and “Forevermore,” and “Dekada ’70.”