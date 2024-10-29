Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ex-actor John Wayne Sace arrested for alleged involvement in murder

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin35 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: John Wayne Sace/FB

Former actor John Wayne Sace was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting a 43-year-old man to death in Pasig City.

According to a report by Emil Sumangil of GMA News, Sace shot the victim Lynell Eugenio four times with a .45 caliber pistol.

This incident occurred after the two, who were reportedly friends, engaged in a heated argument on October 28 in Barangay Sagad, Pasig City.

Sace was reported to have fled the scene but was arrested a few hours later at a nearby hotel.

Authorities recovered the weapon used in the shooting, along with five bullet casings.

He is scheduled to undergo a paraffin test to determine if there is gunpowder residue on his hands and will be placed in the custody of the Pasig City Police.

Sace was a former member of Anim-e, a male dance group that included artists Rayver and Rodjun Cruz.

He also appeared in shows including “May Bukas Pa,” and “Forevermore,” and “Dekada ’70.”

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin35 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 9 2

60 OFWs, 5 children repatriated from Kuwait

4 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 10 29 152300

Priest laments ‘lack of opportunity’ to tell stories of EJK victims in Senate probe

3 hours ago
Ybeth Template 8 1

Kathryn Bernardo reflects on 11-year romance, finding strength after split with Daniel Padilla

4 hours ago
Aftermath of bagyong kristine screengrab from rtvm

‘Kristine’ deaths now 125

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button