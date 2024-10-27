RTA: Trade Center roundabout project to build 5 new bridges to improve traffic flow

Five new bridges, totaling 5,000 meters in length, will be constructed in Dubai as part of the Trade Center Roundabout Development Project, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Sunday, October 27.

The AED 696-million project will transform the existing Trade Center roundabout into a surface intersection to enhance traffic flow in the area. It aims to connect Sheikh Zayed Road with five main streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street.

“This project will double the intersection’s capacity, cut the delay time from 12 minutes to 90 seconds, and shorten the travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from six minutes to just one minute,” Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said, adding that the project is part of a broader development plan that also includes Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project.

The project will build these five specific bridges:

A two-lane bridge on the upper level extending 1,000 meters from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street towards Deira, with a capacity of 3,000 vehicles per hour;

Two two-lane bridges extending 2,000 meters connecting Sheikh Rashid Street with 2nd of December Street, with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour; and

Two two-lane bridges extending 2,000 meters from Al Majles Street to 2nd of December Street to connect Al Mustaqbal Street with 2nd of December Street, with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour

“The project serves various key locations including the DWTC… [and] the DIFC…as well as communities like Zabeel, Al Satwa, Karama, Jafiliya, and Mankhool, benefiting more than half a million residents and visitors,” Al Tayer highlighted.