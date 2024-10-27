Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s ‘Safety in Heat’ campaign now complete

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) announced that it has concluded its “Safety in Heat” campaign, which assessed the adherence of all companies in the sector to the midday work ban during the summer months, according to state news agency WAM.

The ban, in effect for three months from June 15 to September 15, prohibited work under direct sunlight in open areas between 12:30pm and 3pm.

DoE’s Health, Safety, and Environment Department visited work sites in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to raise awareness among the workers, supervisors, and employers about the importance of following best practices to ensure workers’ safety and well-being while adhering to environmental regulations during the ban period.

.@AbuDhabiDoE has concluded its Safety in Heat campaign for energy sector companies, which aimed to ensure compliance with the Midday Break policy, which placed a restriction on outdoor working in certain hours during the three-month summer period from July to September. pic.twitter.com/iTmcTHVZoT — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) October 27, 2024

The Safety in Heat campaign involved 2,139 internal workshops and 5,056 awareness visits, covering 37,759 workers.

Further, 7,276 informational brochures were distributed to workers at various locations. Additionally, over 3,800 awareness messages were sent through social media platforms, videos, text messages, and emails, reaching 40,828 workers, WAM reported, adding that out of 3,943 safety standard inspection visits conducted, zero violations were recorded.