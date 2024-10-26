Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Flag Day and National Day: Dubai announces month-long celebration

Dubai has launched a month-long campaign to celebrate the national occasions in the United Arab Emirates, coinciding with the country’s Flag Day and National Day.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the #ZayedAndRashid campaign will hold a series of festivities from November 3 to December 2, showcasing the country’s heritage and cultural diversity.

The campaign will feature fireworks displays at iconic locations including JBR Beach, Al Seef, Hatta, and Dubai Festival City Mall from December 2 to 3.

Seasonal markets such as Beach Canteen, Ripe Market, and Winter Wonderland, offering traditional food and products.

Special events will also be held at key cultural destinations including Hatta Heritage Village and Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood to promote the region’s history and culture.

Meanwhile, theatrical and interactive performances will be showcased at Al Shindagha Museum, the country’s largest open-air heritage museum. The UAE’s Union will be the focus of the celebrations at Etihad Museum.

Residents and visitors can also expect main streets and bridges in Dubai to be illuminated with festive lights and decorated with the national flag.

