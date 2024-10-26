Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Death toll from severe tropical storm ‘Kristine’ rises to 81 — Office of Civil Defense

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Presidential Communications Office

At least 81 people have been reported dead as severe tropical storm Kristine (international name: Trami) pummeled the Philippines, according to Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno.

In a news forum on Saturday, October 26, Nepomuceno cited data from the OCD showing that the province of Calabarzon has the highest reported number of deaths at 48, followed by Bicol with 28. Sixty-six individuals have been reported injured, while 34 are still missing. He noted that these figures are still subject to validation.

The OCD said that 4.4 million people, or 1.06 million families, were severely impacted by Kristine, with 311,468 individuals displaced and are still in evacuation centers as of Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that at least 547 areas across Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao experienced flooding.

Further, 83 cities and municipalities in the Philippines are currently under a state of calamity.

Kristine left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon (October 25), according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, which also warned that the storm could potentially re-enter PAR depending on the development of cyclone Kong-Rey.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado1 hour ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Comelec strikes out inactive overseas voters 1

Around 80K automated counting machines arrive in PH, says Comelec

2 mins ago
fireworks istock

UAE Flag Day and National Day: Dubai announces month-long celebration

2 hours ago
BINI 4

BINI donates P1 million to victims of severe tropical storm ‘Kristine’

3 hours ago
iStock 1371932835

Guidelines released for over 250 barbecue spots in Abu Dhabi as winter nears

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button