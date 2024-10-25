UAE expresses solidarity, condolences to Philippines amid damages brought by severe tropical storm Kristine

The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with the Philippines following the devastation caused by the severe tropical storm ‘Kristine’ (international name: Trami).

The tropical cyclone, which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on October 21, has led to severe flooding and landslides in the Luzon area, resulting in the loss of several lives and infrastructure damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and expressed hope for the fast recovery of those who have been injured.

As of October 25, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council confirmed that the death toll has risen to 13, with over 2.6 million people affected.

In total, 569,524 families have been affected by ‘Kristine,’ with 64,447 families forced to stay at evacuation centers. The Bicol Region has reported the highest number of affected individuals.