Seafarers aboard M/V Minoan Courage hit by Houthi arrive safely in PH

The last batch of the seafarers aboard M/V Minoan Courage attacked by the Houthi rebels have arrived safely in the Philippines.

Comprising of 10 Filipino crewmen, the Department of Migrant Workers announced that they had been repatriated on October 23 via Etihad Airways Flight 424.

The Greek bulker was hit by the Houthi rebels on October 1 while navigating the Red Sea, with 21 Filipino seafarers on board.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that all crew members have now been repatriated.

Earlier batches of seafarers arrived on October 9 and October 13, bringing in 11 crew members.

The DMW also announced that assistance through the DMW AKSYON Fund and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will be provided to support the returning seafarers.