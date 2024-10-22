Transportation dep’t defends NAIA parking fee hike; other airport fees may also rise

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista defended the recent increase in parking fees at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and noted that other fees, including landing and take-off charges, have already been raised.

Speaking at the 2024 Aviation Summit in Pasay, Bautista explained that the regular parking rate at NAIA remains relatively affordable compared to other parking facilities. He acknowledged that the overnight parking fee increase was substantial but suggested that airport parking should not be used for overnight purposes.

“Yung airport naman hindi dapat overnight parking yan. Dapat yan para doon sa mga pasahero, mga sumusundo,” Bautista told reporters at the summit’s sidelines.

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corporation (NNIC) implemented new parking rates on October 1. The first two hours for cars increased from P40 to P50, with an additional P25 for each succeeding hour. The overnight parking fee jumped from P300 to P1,200.

Bautista pointed out that aside from parking fees, various airport-related charges have also gone up, such as landing, take-off, and aircraft parking fees. He emphasized that the Manila International Airport Authority’s Administrative Order, which was reviewed by the Asian Development Bank, guided these adjustments.

“The increase is quite significant. I think it’s almost double. The last rate adjustment was back in the year 2000,” Bautista said.

He admitted that raising airport fees is necessary for the San Miguel-led NNIC, NAIA’s new operator, to generate revenue and recover its investments for airport rehabilitation projects.

“The reason for this is for us to be able to generate revenues, especially for the concessionaire, so they can finance the infrastructure upgrades to modernize the airport. This will also allow them to recover their investments,” Bautista added.