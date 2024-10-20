Filipino basketball player JM Bravo collapses during game

In a tense moment during the NCAA Season 100 game between the Lyceum Pirates and the Arellano Chiefs, Pirates player JM Bravo collapsed on the court during the fourth quarter.

The incident occurred after Bravo, who had been previously ruled out of the season due to a spine injury from a pre-season game, returned to action following clearance to rejoin his team for round two.

Bravo, despite the injury concerns, played through the game but unexpectedly passed out on the court late in the match after a head collision with Arellano University’s Renzo Abiera.

He was stretchered off and immediately transported to Cardinal Santos Medical Center for medical evaluation.

Hours after the collapse, Bravo regained consciousness and was able to communicate with Pirates head coach Gilbert Malalabanan and NCAA management committee chairman Hercules Callanta.

He underwent a CT scan and has been placed under concussion protocol for further monitoring.