Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

Filipino basketball player JM Bravo collapses during game

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 seconds ago

Courtesy: Sports Forever PH

In a tense moment during the NCAA Season 100 game between the Lyceum Pirates and the Arellano Chiefs, Pirates player JM Bravo collapsed on the court during the fourth quarter.

The incident occurred after Bravo, who had been previously ruled out of the season due to a spine injury from a pre-season game, returned to action following clearance to rejoin his team for round two.

Bravo, despite the injury concerns, played through the game but unexpectedly passed out on the court late in the match after a head collision with Arellano University’s Renzo Abiera.

He was stretchered off and immediately transported to Cardinal Santos Medical Center for medical evaluation.

Hours after the collapse, Bravo regained consciousness and was able to communicate with Pirates head coach Gilbert Malalabanan and NCAA management committee chairman Hercules Callanta.

He underwent a CT scan and has been placed under concussion protocol for further monitoring.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino10 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

abandoned cars istock

NAIA to tow and impound abandoned vehicles in parking lot, some parked since 2014

7 mins ago
lazy cat istock

Study: Cats recognize owners’ voices but choose to ignore them

15 mins ago
owwa 3

OWWA reminds OFWs to renew membership

51 mins ago
Charo santos

Charo Santos-Concio now a PH Air Force Reservist

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button