Dubai RTA launches smart kiosks for cashless transactions; features installment payment option

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched its next-generation smart kiosks to facilitate quick and cashless transactions.

The kiosk, an addition to the 32 smart kiosks installed in 21 locations in Dubai, has been showcased during the GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech event.

In a social media post, Meera Ahmed AlSheikh, Director of Digital Services Department at RTA highlighted its advanced features aimed at enhancing user experience.

ميرة أحمد الشيخ، مدير إدارة الخدمات الرقمية في #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات، تسلّط الضوء من منصتنا في معرض #جيتكس2024، على الجيل الجديد من الأكشاك الذكية الأكثر تطوّرًا في التصميم وتجربة المستخدمين، و أعلنت عن التشغيل التجريبي لخدمة “تابي” التي توفّر للمتعاملين إمكانية سداد رسوم خدمات… pic.twitter.com/3F5o35oVh3 — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 17, 2024

Following the launch, the RTA also announced that residents can already access its services and pay in installments.

“RTA also announces a pilot launch of payment facilitation and instalment services in collaboration with the Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai and Tabby,” AlSheikh said.

This new payment option allows residents to access RTA services, including renewing driving licenses, vehicle ownership, and fine payments, through four easy installments.