Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai RTA launches smart kiosks for cashless transactions; features installment payment option

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 mins ago

Screengrabbed from RTA/X

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched its next-generation smart kiosks to facilitate quick and cashless transactions.

The kiosk, an addition to the 32 smart kiosks installed in 21 locations in Dubai, has been showcased during the GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest tech event.

In a social media post, Meera Ahmed AlSheikh, Director of Digital Services Department at RTA highlighted its advanced features aimed at enhancing user experience.

Following the launch, the RTA also announced that residents can already access its services and pay in installments.

“RTA also announces a pilot launch of payment facilitation and instalment services in collaboration with the Department of Finance for the Government of Dubai and Tabby,” AlSheikh said.

This new payment option allows residents to access RTA services, including renewing driving licenses, vehicle ownership, and fine payments, through four easy installments.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin9 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 8

MoHAP holds health research governance workshop

2 hours ago
prc logo 1

3,845 pass October 2024 Physician licensure exams – PRC

3 hours ago
ANGELICA YULO AND AI AI DELAS ALAS

Comedian Aiai Delas Alas supports Angelica Yulo in her live selling venture

21 hours ago
flood

UAE President approves water dams, canal projects

23 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button