Chelsea Manalo stuns in Miss Universe headshot photo

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo looked regal in her official headshot posted on her and the pageant organization’s Facebook page on Oct. 18.

Manalo will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant in Mexico on Nov. 16.

“Philippines, let’s make it happen,” Manalo said in her caption. She is vying for the country’s possible fifth Miss Universe crown.

In an interview with Empire Philippines, Manalo shared some of her preparations for the upcoming pageant.

“I feel more than ready for Miss Universe, especially now seeing all of you here giving me support, and also with the whole MUPH organization behind me. What you saw during Miss Universe Philippines, I will do the same but on a higher level,” Manalo said during her send-off event on Oct. 10.

The Bulacan beauty said she should be the next Miss Universe as a true representation of Filipinos and one who takes risks.

“I know how Filipinos are. We are compassionate towards other people and we are proud of who we are and we should show that to the universe,” she said.