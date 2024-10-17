Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Beijing accuses Philippines of threatening Chinese fishing vessel

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 min ago

Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during news conference. Courtesy: Reuters

China’s foreign ministry accused a Philippine ship of sailing “dangerously in waters under China’s jurisdiction,” threatening the lives of Chinese personnel in a fishing boat.

According to GMA reports, Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was asked about an incident on October 11. During the collision, China claims that Philippine official vessels sailed in waters under China’s territory.

“As far as I know, the truth is that Philippine official vessels sailed dangerously in waters under China’s jurisdiction and collided with a Chinese fishing boat conducting regular operation there,” Ning said.

However, Philippine officials say otherwise. According to the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), their boats BRP Datu Cabaylo and BRP Datu Sanday were in the vicinity of the Pag-asa (Sandy) Cays, five nautical miles from Pag-asa (Thitu) Island in Barangay Pag-asa, Kalayaan, Palawan, when a Chinese maritime militia vessel attempted to block their paths.

Nevertheless, Ning stated at the conference: “As far as I know, the truth is that Philippine official vessels sailed dangerously in waters under China’s jurisdiction and collided with a Chinese fishing boat conducting regular operation there.”

“China urges the Philippines to earnestly respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and stop any actions that might complicate the situation,” she added. 

The two countries have been disagreeing over maritime claims for a long time, with Beijing claiming almost the entire South China Sea, including the Philippine-occupied island of Thitu.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 min ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Liam Payne

Former One Direction member Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony

1 hour ago
iStock 1093305080

DTI chief Roque: UAE companies eye over P25-billion investment in PH

16 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2

Cook the ultimate holiday favorite: BBQ Beef Ribs with Datu Puti and UFC

17 hours ago
Ybeth Template 1

Mylah Roque leaves country amid contempt order from House panel

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button