Las Damas de Rizal – Abu Dhabi chapter advocates for breast cancer awareness

In observance of International Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the Abu Dhabi chapter of Las Damas de Rizal hosted a conference to reduce the stigma surrounding breast cancer symptoms while promoting awareness on available treatment options.

With the theme “Educate, Advocate Towards Early Detection,” the event featured presentations from medical professionals, including Dr. Ramanujam Singarachari, medical oncologist; Dr. Tamara Alkeileh, general surgeon; and Dr. Christina Solis Micor, Diplomate of the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine.

Dr. Aileen Villanueva, founding president of the Las Damas de Rizal-Abu Dhabi Chapter, expressed her commitment to further engaging the Filipino community through health awareness campaigns and workshops focused on preventive care and the importance of regular check-ups.

“By providing information in a culturally sensitive manner and in the Filipino language I hope to break down the barriers and encourage individuals to prioritize their health,” she said.

Villanueva, also among the panel of judges of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East 2024, emphasized the importance of educating the community about prevention, early detection, and the value of support systems.

“Engaging with individuals and sharing vital information empowers them to take charge of their health, which can lead to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes,” she added.

Proceeds from the event’s sponsors will go towards assisting individuals and families affected by breast cancer in the Philippines.

The event took place on October 12, 2024, at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Abu Dhabi City, in collaboration with the Philippine Nurses Association.

Since its inauguration on August 13, 2023, under Villanueva’s leadership, the Abu Dhabi Chapter has actively engaged in various initiatives within the Filipino community, partnering with the Knights of Rizal to enhance outreach efforts.