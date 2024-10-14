‘UAE stands with Lebanon’ campaign gathers 250 tonnes of relief supplies

The “UAE Stands with Lebanon” campaign has collected 250 tonnes of relief supplies from various communities through the donation drive held at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal 1, Abu Dhabi Ports.

The two-week campaign launched on October 8 aims to gather relief materials to aid those affected by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman and Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, emphasized the historical ties between the UAE and Lebanon which he deemed evident in the wide public participation during the donation drive.

The event, organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, saw the participation of over 4,400 volunteers from various nationalities who prepared 10,000 baskets of supplies. More than 20 donors and organizations also contributed to the collection efforts.

This initiative aligns with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

The ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign is set to continue until October 21.