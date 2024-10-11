Boy Abunda agrees: Concert inside church was inappropriate amid Julie Anne controversy

Boy Abunda agrees with Julie Anne San Jose’s critics after the singer and actress held a concert inside the church.

During the latest episode of “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” the host said that it was “wrong” to have the concert in front of the alter of the Nuestra Señora Del Pilar Shrine, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

“I know it was wrong. Ako rin, I agree with the public reaction na parang inappropriate ‘yung venue. Nandoon lahat ‘yon, agree ako doon,” Abunda said.

He then shared a similar experience from when he managed a concert in Bicol. On the day of the event, they arrived at the venue only to be informed that the concert would take place inside the church.

“Dumating kami doon sa venue on the day of the concert, simbahan po ang venue. And ending po noon hindi kami nag-perform sa simbahan. I demanded doon ho kami sa labas,” Abunda shared.

Nevertheless, Abunda said that it could have been that San Jose had “on-ground realities” that left her no choice but to go with the flow.

“Puwede ring dumating ka, nalaman mo na sa loob ng simbahan, do you actually have the time to change your repertoire, to change your clothes? I am not making excuses, I am just saying na may mga on-ground realities po lalo na para sa artista,” Abunda said.

Abunda also shared his admiration for San Jose’s willingness to help small churches despite being a famous actress in the music industry.

“Nakakabilib lang no’ng pinanood ko ‘yong video, si Julie Anne San Jose kasi for her stature, and she’s one of the biggest talents in the music industry today, sa kaniyang stature sabi ko parang nakakabilib naman ‘tong si Julie Anne. She still does these fundraisings for churches,” Abunda said. “Walang… I don’t know how to say this… Hindi siya namimili ng tutulungan. ‘Yon ang dating sa akin.”