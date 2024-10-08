Latest NewsNewsTechnologyTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police bare latest innovative solutions for people of determination at expo

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado20 mins ago

Photo courtesy: WAM

Aligned with its commitment to empower people of determination and promote their integration into society, the Dubai Police have once again participated in this year’s AccessAbilities Expo, the largest exhibition for people with disabilities in the Middle East.

According to Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Dubai Police People of Determination Empowerment Council, the Dubai Police stand at the expo will be hosting a “Heroes’ Talk,” featuring inspiring achievements from the people of determination community.

“Our council’s policies align with Dubai Police’s initiatives for people of determination, supporting the National Policy for Empowering People of Determination and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033,” he said, as reported by state news agency WAM.

The AccessAbilities Expo 2024, which is now being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 7-9, showcases the latest innovative services and technologies for people of determination.

Over the course of three days, the Dubai Police have featured a “Sensory Room,” where people with autism can use virtual reality glasses to enhance their social interaction and communication skills. Two sensory rooms have also been established at Al Muraqqabat and Al Barsha police stations, WAM said.

Further, the Dubai Police booth features an especially designed shooting wheelchair for individuals with double amputations, allowing them to participate in shooting events.

Captain Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Police People of Determination Empowerment Council, highlighted this innovation while referencing Emirati athlete Aisha Al Shamsi, who recently qualified for the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024.

“We are proud of Aisha’s qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games,” he said.

In recognition of the Dubai Police’s dedication to providing trained personnel and facilities for individuals with autism, the Dubai Autism Centre awarded the organization with an Autism-Friendly Certificate.

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado20 mins ago
Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado

Jennibeth Reforsado

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 2024 10 08T060304.494

Olivia Rodrigo donates Manila concert profits to charity

2 hours ago
Isko 2

Isko Moreno files candidacy for Manila Mayor in 2025 race

3 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 08T114505.705

Person behind narco-list vs Duterte files COC for Senator

3 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T155601.713

Apollo Quiboloy files COC for Senator

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button