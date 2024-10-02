Gov’t eyes chartered flight for OFW repatriation from Lebanon amid security risks

The government is planning to charter a flight to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon due to escalating tensions in the country. The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Wednesday, October 2, that efforts are underway to secure landing rights for the flight, which would bring home 111 OFWs currently awaiting evacuation.

“Hopefully, when we are granted landing rights, we can land our chartered flight there, and we hope it can accommodate all 111 OFWs ready for repatriation,” DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said during a press briefing.

If landing rights are not granted or the airport is closed, the government is preparing alternative routes, including land travel through Damascus. Additionally, the DMW is coordinating with maritime vessel owners to explore evacuation by sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has raised Alert Level 3, calling for voluntary repatriation, as clashes between the militant group forces intensify in southern Lebanon.

The DMW reported that 63 OFWs staying near the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Beirut were safely transferred to a hotel in Beit Mery after recent bombings in Dahieh, close to the MWO. Sixteen Filipinos are currently staying at a government-rented facility in Beit Mery.

Fifteen OFWs, originally scheduled to return to the Philippines on September 25, have been rescheduled for repatriation on October 11 and 22. Meanwhile, approximately 1,100 Filipinos in Lebanon have expressed their desire to leave the country due to the growing unrest.

Olalia confirmed that the repatriation program will also accommodate the Lebanese spouses and children of OFWs. The government has repatriated 430 OFWs and 28 dependents since October last year, with each OFW receiving ₱150,000 in financial assistance—₱75,000 from the DMW and an additional ₱75,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), among other forms of aid.

As part of the government’s contingency plan, other transport options such as land routes to Damascus and yachts are being prepared to ensure the safe evacuation of OFWs if the security situation worsens.

Lebanon has become increasingly dangerous for foreign nationals due to the escalating conflict, prompting the Philippine government to intensify its efforts to bring Filipinos home. The DMW continues to coordinate closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of all OFWs in the region.