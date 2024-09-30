Zambales beauty queen CJ Opiaza crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2024

CJ Opiaza, a seasoned beauty pageant veteran from Zambales, has been crowned Miss Grand Philippines 2024!

She received her title during the pageant’s awards night held on Sunday at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

During the Q&A portion, CJ was asked, “Do you think winning beauty queens also deserve the rewards and incentives that Olympic athletes receive from the government, private sector, and other establishments?” she responded, “Being able to stand here is already a reward for us. I believe we don’t need monetary incentives to be seen or heard. Just having a platform like this champions the lives of those who believe in us and the people we inspire. I hope all the beauty queens continue their legacy to push for their causes and present themselves around the world.”

As a strong contender, CJ also won five special awards, including Best in Swimsuit.

She is set to represent the Philippines at the Miss Grand International 2024 pageant on October 25 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before her victory as Miss Grand Philippines 2024, CJ was the first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2023.