Dubai Miracle Garden reopens gates to visitors starting September 28

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin48 mins ago

The world’s largest flower garden is back!

Dubai Miracle Garden officially opened its doors to guests for its 13th season, starting Saturday, September 28, 2024, as announced in a social media post.

Home to over 150 million blooming flowers, this 72,000-square-meter paradise has become one of the region’s most popular destinations for over a decade, reopening at the onset of the winter season.

Entry fees were also announced, ranging from AED 100 to AED 60.

For tourists, regular rates apply at AED 100 for adults and AED 85 for children. Meanwhile, residents can avail of a special rate of AED 60 by presenting their Emirates ID. All children below the age of 3 are free.

The Garden is open from Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 9 PM, and from Saturday to Sunday, 9 AM to 11 PM.

Tickets can be bought online through their official website or directly at the gate counters.

 

