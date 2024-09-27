Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

13-year-old Filipino piano prodigy bags top prize in international music contest

Camille Quirino

Juan Carlos "Uno" Profeta playing the piano during the Fukuoka International Music Competition finals. Courtesy: Etude Casa Musica/FB.

Thirteen-year-old Juan Carlos “Uno” Profeta won the Piano Solo – Junior Age Group category at the 2024 Fukuoka International Music Competition in Japan last August 6, 2024.

Uno’s mother, CJ Profeta, told ABS-CBN News that Uno started taking piano lessons at the age of 5 after they noticed his potential at two years old. The 13-year-old is currently training at the music school Etude Casa Musica.

According to a Facebook post by Etude Casa Musica, Uno has won numerous awards from international competitions, such as in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Canada.

In a separate post, Etude Casa Musica published a video of Uno thanking his fans and supporters.

“Magandang araw po sa ino lahat. Ako po si Juan Carlos Uno M. Profeta,” the young teen began. “I would like to say thank you to those who have shown appreciation for what I’ve achieved in my piano playing so far.”

“Nagulat po ako sa dami ng nagbigay-pugay in the past few days. Gusto ko po i-share that I’m still in the process of learning and developing my piano playing skills more. And with God’s grace, I hope to be back to share bigger and better news at the right time,” Uno said.

He also encouraged the audience to show appreciation for other Filipino musicians. “Marami pong magagaling na Filipino in the field of classical music. Sana mapansin niyo rin po sila,” Uno added.

“Maraming salamat po muli. Ako po si Uno Profeta, proudly Filipino,” he concluded.

