OWWA eyes driver’s license renewal for OFWs abroad

Imagine if you could renew your driver’s license as an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) abroad. No more hassle. No need to fly home.

This is one of the goals of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). Recently, the organization started the pilot testing of the driver’s license renewal for OFWs in Taiwan.

Fellow Filipinos in Taiwan can take a chance to renew their driver’s licenses through the eGovPH app, which aims to simplify transactions between the Philippine government and its citizens.

“Kasalukuyang nasa pilot testing na ang renewal ng Driver’s License sa eGovPH app para sa ating mga kababayan sa Taiwan. Sa pamamagitan ng app na ito, mas pinadali at pinabilis ang proseso ng renewal kahit na nasa malayo ka,” OWWA captioned their Facebook post.

The eGovPH app features a single sign-on function that enables easy access to several government agency accounts, including but not limited to PhilHealth, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and Social Security System (SSS).

However, the bigger question is, what about the other countries? One netizen commented on the post: “Puwede na po ba mag-renew ng driver’s license ang nandito sa Saudi Arabia?”

OWWA swiftly replied to the netizen’s concern, saying that the pilot testing of the license renewal feature is only available to OFWs in Taiwan. “Pero don’t worry Kabayan, dahil for sure niyan, mapapadami pa natin ang mga bansa na makaka-access ng feature na ito sa eGovPH app,” reassures OWWA.

“Kaya naman siguraduhing i-download na ang eGovPH app,” added OWWA in a separate comment.

OWWA is a national government agency that aims to develop and implement welfare programs and services that respond to the needs of OFWs as well as their families and beneficiaries.