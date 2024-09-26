Famous content creator IShowSpeed explores Cebu

Famous content creator IShowSpeed is back with a third livestream—this time, in Cebu City!

During his visit to Cebu, the American met with Filipino online personality Cong TV. “Welcome back to the Philippines!” Cong said.

The two rode a jeepney, which Speed also tried to drive but was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, fans went crazy for the two content creators. Cong taught IShowSpeed to say “Baby, Kalma” to the fans who were crowding the vehicle outside. He also taught the American content creator other Filipino words.

After reaching the destination, the content creators tried Cebuano delicacies. Speed tried the Cebuano food Pusô or tamu, a Filipino rice cake made by boiling rice in a woven pouch of palm leaves. He also tried a bowl of lansiao.

However, fans were excited about the American content creator eating tuslob buwa for the first time. Its main ingredients are liver and brain, which get sautéed with garlic, onions, shrimp paste, and chilis. The content creator dipped Pusô into the mixture, but he did not initially know what was in it.

Finally, Speed took a helicopter ride to Tops Cebu, a famous tourist spot in the mountains. There, he took on various Filipino barrio games, with fans enthusiastically cheering him on. One memorable moment was when he attempted to scale a slippery bamboo pole to reach the Philippine flag at the top—but despite his efforts, he couldn’t quite make it.

The livestream ended with the content creator watching a fireworks display.

IShowSpeed had his livestream in Metro Manila previously. Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao also welcomed him and toured him around in his large mansion.