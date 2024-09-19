Marcos turns over 51 ambulances in Iloilo

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday emphasized the importance of quick government action in addressing the healthcare needs of Filipinos as he led the distribution of 51 ambulances from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) to local government units (LGUs) and state-run hospitals in Western Visayas.

“This is part of our effort to improve access to healthcare, particularly in vulnerable communities and geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” the President said during the turnover ceremony.

“In healthcare, every second counts, and these vehicles will ensure help arrives without delay. Our mission is about taking prompt action.”

The new state-of-the-art ambulances, also known as patient transport vehicles (PTVs), are designed to ensure the timely and safe transfer of patients to medical facilities. President Marcos underscored that these ambulances would be vital in emergencies and natural disasters, promising that no Filipino in need would be left behind.

The distribution is part of the PCSO’s Medical Transport Vehicle Donation Program, which provides essential support to local communities through the delivery of medical services.

President Marcos expressed his gratitude to the PCSO for implementing the program, which he said will benefit millions of Filipinos nationwide. Each ambulance is equipped with essential medical tools, including a stretcher, oxygen tank, and blood pressure monitor.

Since June 30, 2022, a total of 416 ambulances have been distributed to LGUs across the country, excluding the National Capital Region (NCR).