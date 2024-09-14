Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pinoys enjoy OFW Lounge’s snacks, treats

Camille Quirino

Filipinos flock to the OFW Lounges in the Philippine airports because of their delicious snacks.

In a Facebook post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) posted photos of OFWs queuing up to get delicious snacks at the OFW Lounge.

OWWA also wrote that the lounge has more to offer than just snacks. “Sa lounge, makakahanap ka ng iba’t ibang delicious snacks, free Wi-Fi, charging stations, at comfy seats para makapag-relax ka bago ang iyong biyahe,” OWWA wrote. “May mga friendly staff din na laging handang tumulong sa’yo!”

Several Filipinos responded to the post, sharing their personal experiences and positive feedback about the OFW Lounge.

“Na-try namin last August 31. OFW po yung husband ko. Kasama niya kami nag-stay sa Lounge sa Terminal 3 with our three kids. Mababait po mga staff. Malinis yung lugar. Masarap po lahat ng food at malakas at malamig ang AC,” one commenter wrote. “Salamat po,” she added.

Another OFW commented and praised the free coffee. “I was there last August 29, and I got my OFW eCard. Ang bills lang po makakuha. Thank you din po pala sa food and coffee,” she wrote.

An OFW eCard is a form of identification that proves you are an active member of OWWA. This eCard allows you to use OWWA’s services, including the OFW Lounge.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

