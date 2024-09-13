Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police welcome Interior Secretary Abalos; strengthen security ties

Photo courtesy: Dubai Media Office

Philippine Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has been welcomed by the Dubai Police during his official trip to the United Arab Emirates.

He was received by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police as he visited the General Headquarters to discuss strategies for strengthening the relationship between the two countries, particularly in the fields of security and policing.

The two officials also reviewed Dubai Police’s success in crime prevention and international collaboration against organized and transnational crime.

Abalos visited the UAE to bring back to the Philippines a Filipino sex offender, alias “Teddy Mejia,” wanted for sexually exploiting 111 female children, some as young as nine years old. The suspect was apprehended by the UAE police authorities.

Abalos was shown Dubai Police’s Command and Control Centre, where he was briefed about the latest security services, including the 3D map covering Dubai and the patrol dispatching system for rapid emergency response.

He was also briefed about the ‘Drone Box’ system, designed to launch automated drones and reduce emergency response times to one minute, aiding in crime detection.

The visit concluded with Abalos receiving a commemorative shield from Al Marri, featuring a three-dimensional replica of Naif Police Station, Dubai’s first police station.

