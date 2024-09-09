Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Paid holiday declared for private sector on Prophet’s birthday

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 seconds ago

Private sector employees will get a paid public holiday on Sunday, September 15, 2024, in observance of Prophet Muhammed’s birthday (peace be upon him).

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced this in a social media post, following the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources’ declaration of a public holiday for the public sector on the same date.

“On this auspicious occasion, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents,” MoHRE said.

The next holiday in the UAE will be on December 2 and 3, 2024, for the National Day.

Related stories: UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

Holidays in UAE? Here’s what you need to know if you’re an employee

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin10 seconds ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

pbbm 2024

House panel ends deliberation on ₱10.5B presidential budget in less than an hour

59 mins ago
risa hontiveros and alice guo

Senate cites Alice Guo in contempt again for false testimony

1 hour ago
Guo 1

Alice Guo reveals using a yacht to flee from PH

1 hour ago
Polio Vaccinations WAM

Over 460,000 children vaccinated against polio in Gaza under directives of UAE President

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button