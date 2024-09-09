Paid holiday declared for private sector on Prophet’s birthday

Private sector employees will get a paid public holiday on Sunday, September 15, 2024, in observance of Prophet Muhammed’s birthday (peace be upon him).

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced this in a social media post, following the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources’ declaration of a public holiday for the public sector on the same date.

“On this auspicious occasion, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents,” MoHRE said.

The next holiday in the UAE will be on December 2 and 3, 2024, for the National Day.

