UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has officially announced the holiday for public sector employees in observance of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

In a post on X, the authority declared September 15, 2024, a public holiday in the federal government.

أصدرت الهيئة تعميماً إلى الوزارات والجهات الاتحادية بشأن عطلة المولد النبوي الشريف في الحكومة الاتحادية للعام 1446هــ. وبناءً على قرار مجلس الوزراء بشأن أجندة العطلات الرسمية المعتمدة للقطاعين الحكومي والخاص للعام 2024، تكون عطلة المولد النبوي الشريف يوم الأحد 15 سبتمبر pic.twitter.com/hztTTxN2xY — FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 7, 2024

The authority said that the declaration is based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the government and private sectors for the year 2024.

Meanwhile, the holiday for the private sector is yet to be announced.

The next holiday in the UAE will be on December 2 and 3, 2024, for the National Day.