UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 seconds ago

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has officially announced the holiday for public sector employees in observance of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

In a post on X, the authority declared September 15, 2024, a public holiday in the federal government.

The authority said that the declaration is based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the government and private sectors for the year 2024.

Meanwhile, the holiday for the private sector is yet to be announced.

The next holiday in the UAE will be on December 2 and 3, 2024, for the National Day.

