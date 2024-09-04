Phivolcs Modernization Act gets House approval on final reading

The technological operational capacity of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is set to be further enhanced with the approval of House Bill 10730, also known as the Phivolcs Modernization Act, as all lawmakers voted in favor of the measure today, Wednesday.

All 183 solons expressed unanimous support for the bill on its third and final reading, which aims to strengthen the agency’s capabilities to effectively manage and reduce the risks associated with volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and other related geotectonic phenomena.

“To efficiently adapt to modern times, Phivolcs must enhance its capability and capacity in providing services that protect our people. There is an urgent need to modernize, upgrade, and expand their personnel, ensuring that they are equipped and trained to operate new cutting-edge technology,” said House Committee on Science and Technology Chairperson and Aklan Rep. Carlito Marquez.

He added that with the bill, Phivolcs will be able to acquire and upgrade state-of-the-art instruments, facilities, systems, and operational techniques.

The national government’s share of the net income from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Ports Authority, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation will finance the P7-billion Phivolcs modernization fund.

The Phivolcs Modernization Act will also establish a new salary scale and an additional incentive called the Personnel Retention Incentive for qualified Phivolcs personnel. Furthermore, an enhanced Human Resource Development Program will be implemented, aiming to improve the pay and benefits of Phivolcs officials and staff, which is essential for attracting and retaining top scientists in this critical field, Marquez said.

“What does this mean for the local government units? Phivolcs will play a crucial role in enhancing their disaster preparedness plans, ensuring that risk communication with their constituents is clear, effective, and timely,” he said, emphasizing that the bill promotes stronger collaboration between the agency and the LGUs in developing plans tailored to the needs of their communities.