Veteran anchor Henry Omaga-Diaz says goodbye to ‘TV Patrol’

Veteran TV anchor Henry Omaga-Diaz bids ABS-CBN’s “TV Patrol” a bittersweet goodbye.

During the announcement, Omaga-Diaz said he would be starting a new chapter of his life abroad. He then affectionately mentioned Noli de Castro and Karen Davila and the moments he shared with them.

“Mami-miss ko kayong lahat. Si Kabayan (Noli de Castro) ho, sa make-up room, wala kaming ginawa kung ‘di mag-marites at hindi lang ‘yan ah, nae-extend pa kahit weekend. Nagka-kape kami ni Kabayan, nagdi-dinner, nagma-marites,” Omaga-Diaz said.

“Si Karen mahilig ng advice. Karen, nami-miss ka namin noon kapag uma-absent ka, nami-miss ka namin ni Kabayan. Ang hirap bigyan ng advice kasi ang gagaling na eh. Hindi na kailangang bigyan ng advice, ang kailangan yung memory,” he added.

Omaga-Diaz also mentioned the whole ABS-CBN newsroom for their hard work as well as his bosses for their support.

His co-anchor, Bernadette Sembrano-Aguinaldo, said she respects and salutes his priorities in life. “Iyakap mo na lang kami sa pamilya mo. Idol,” she said.

Davila also had a message for him, agreeing that this is God’s path and plans for him. She also praised his kindness and humility on and off camera.

“I think you are a living example para sa aming lahat. I will miss you and isang tulad mo ay mawawala rito. Good luck sa bago mong tatahakin,” Davila said.

De Castro also wished Omaga-Diaz the best of luck. “Nag-usap na tayo kung ano’ng gagawin mo habang nasa Canada ka. Kung may problema ka, tawagan mo lang ako,” De Castro said.

Omaga-Diaz has been with ABS-CBN for more than 30 years, starting as a radio reporter before working for television. He hosted programs like “Hoy Gising!” from 1997 to 2001, “Magandang Gabi… Bayan” from 2001 to 2006, “XXX: “Exklusibong, Explosibong, Expose” from 2006 to 2009, and anchor for the midnight telecast “Bandila” from 2006 to 2010.

He first became an anchor for “TV Patrol” from 2001 to 2003 and the weekend telecast “TV Patrol Weekend” from 2004 to 2006. In October 2022, Diaz returned as one of the anchors of “TV Patrol.”