UAE humanitarian and relief aid to Ukraine continue amid ongoing conflict

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to implement its humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, providing relief aid to support the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing conflict, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Data published by the ministry showed also that the Middle Eastern country has successfully mediated seven exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, with the most recent of them in August 2024 resulting in the release of 230 captives. This brings the total number of captives exchanged through UAE mediation to 1,788.

On the humanitarian level, the fact sheet indicates that the UAE has provided significant financial and material aid to Ukraine, as it has provided $105 million to support various humanitarian endeavors in Ukraine. This included the dispatch of 14 planes and two ships carrying relief supplies. The total food and other relief supplies provided to Ukraine by the UAE reached 1,015 tons.

UAE’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine has even gone beyond its borders, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to support all the people affected by the conflict, as it has provided aid to Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, Poland, and Bulgaria.

In coordination with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, the UAE has dispatched 125 tons of food and medical relief using two airplanes supplied by international organizations based in the UAE.

Moreover, the country has expanded its efforts to cover various vital public services that were affected by the conflict. It provided 4,520 electric generators to help Ukrainian communities amid frequent power outages, sent 7,500 laptops and 10,000 school bags to support the continuation of education, and contributed 50 fully-equipped ambulances to support the health sector in the European country.