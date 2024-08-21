Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Hontiveros scrutinizes VP Duterte’s children’s book amid budget dispute

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

Courtesy: Sen. Risa Hontiveros/FB

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday received Vice President Sara Duterte’s children’s book “Isang Kaibigan,” which had sparked a heated exchange between the two during a Senate budget hearing the previous day.

“Natanggap na po natin ang libro,” Hontiveros said in a video.

“Very demure, very mindful,” the senator said.

The argument began when Hontiveros questioned the P10 million budget request by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to distribute 200,000 copies of the book, which focuses on friendship.

Duterte defended the request, stating that the book aims to promote reading among learners.

Hontiveros announced plans to propose amendments to the OVP’s budget, including the P10 million allocated for the book’s distribution.

The lawmaker added that government funds should not be used to distribute a book written by a public official, especially given the limited fiscal space.

OVP spokesperson Atty. Michael Wesley Poa clarified that the book, launched in November last year, aims to encourage reading.

He added that the book would be included in the “Pagbabago bags,” which are distributed to learners along with school supplies and dental kits.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Itooka 2

Guinness: 116-year-old Japanese woman candidate for world’s oldest living person

22 seconds ago
Ybeth Photo 27

Flights delayed, cancelled at Japan airport due to lost scissors

1 hour ago
eraserheads receive UPs Gawad Oblation Award courtesy TV UP 1

Eraserheads honored with UP’s Gawad Oblation

2 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 26

Al Zeyoudi graces event marking 50th year of UAE-PH diplomatic ties

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button