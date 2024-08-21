Hontiveros scrutinizes VP Duterte’s children’s book amid budget dispute

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday received Vice President Sara Duterte’s children’s book “Isang Kaibigan,” which had sparked a heated exchange between the two during a Senate budget hearing the previous day.

“Natanggap na po natin ang libro,” Hontiveros said in a video.

“Very demure, very mindful,” the senator said.

The argument began when Hontiveros questioned the P10 million budget request by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) to distribute 200,000 copies of the book, which focuses on friendship.

Duterte defended the request, stating that the book aims to promote reading among learners.

Hontiveros announced plans to propose amendments to the OVP’s budget, including the P10 million allocated for the book’s distribution.

The lawmaker added that government funds should not be used to distribute a book written by a public official, especially given the limited fiscal space.

OVP spokesperson Atty. Michael Wesley Poa clarified that the book, launched in November last year, aims to encourage reading.

He added that the book would be included in the “Pagbabago bags,” which are distributed to learners along with school supplies and dental kits.