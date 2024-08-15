Heritage Brunch kicks off new school year with family fun activities

Are you excited for the back-to-school season? Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek is excited to announce its Heritage Brunch: Back-to-School Edition, which celebrates its rich culinary history that coincides with the school season.

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek has been a pioneer in curating exceptional culinary journeys since 1975. So, if you and your family are a foodie, this is the right place to be.

The brunch will take place on August 31, September 7, and September 14, featuring more than 200 dishes from 18 restaurants of the past and present, guests can savor a wide variety of flavors including kid’s all-time favorite dishes, snacks, and sweets.

For just AED 115 per child, you can dive into fun, or upgrade to AED 245 for full access to the swimming pool. Want to make it a truly refreshing experience? Add unlimited house beverages for only AED 149, or enjoy 5 glasses for just AED 99. The kiddos can also have fun with the hotel’s activities and competitions, offering exciting back-to-school prizes. It’s time to make a splash and sip away—don’t miss out on the fun!

Moreover, to honor the hard work and dedication of teachers, there will be a special 30% discount available exclusively for them. If you have family members or friends who are teachers in the UAE, treat them to Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek to show them how special they are to you.

This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to celebrate Dubai’s culinary heritage and create lasting memories at the Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek. The Heritage Brunch: Back-to-School Edition offers a delightful way to kick off the school year, blending delicious food with fun and entertainment for the whole family.