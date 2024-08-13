Families of two OFWs seek government help in investigating deaths in Saudi Arabia

The families of two Filipina Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who died in Saudi Arabia are appealing to the government for assistance in uncovering the circumstances surrounding their deaths according to a GMA News report.

Jelyn Arguzon, deployed to Saudi Arabia on June 16, had reported maltreatment by her employer shortly before she passed away on July 29, with the cause of death cited as “cardiac arrest.”

Her family disputes this claim and is calling for an autopsy to be conducted in the Philippines.

Roilyn Sayson, another OFW, died on July 16, reportedly under similar conditions. Her family, who last spoke to her on July 15, also questions the official explanation of “natural death.”

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will conduct autopsies on both bodies once they arrive in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the recruitment agencies involved have had their licenses suspended, and the Department of Foreign Affairs is prepared to request legal action against the employers if evidence of foul play is found.