Filipino artist gets praised by Kyrie Irving for ‘legendary’ basketball court mural

Photo courtesy: themayacarandang on IG

A Filipino artist created a huge mural of basketball superstar Kyrie Irving, capturing the attention of both fellow basketball fans and the legend himself.

In a social media post, Maya Carandang, the artist behind the mural, shared a photo of his creation. The text within the photo reads: “Hi Uncle Drew, come visit the Philippines.”

Kyrie Irving then praised the artwork saying it is legendary and that he needs to be invited to be able to go.

“All I needed was an invite. Next year for sure. Thank you for the LOVE. This is Legendary,” Irving wrote in the comment section.

In another social media post, the Filipino artist also shared a clearer view of the mural taken by a drone. The artist said that the mural is located in Brgy. Pagdaraoan, San Fernando, La Union in the Philippines.

Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player, currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. With eight All-Star appearances and three All-NBA Team selections, he’s widely recognized as one of the greatest ball handlers in the history of the sport.

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

