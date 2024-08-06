Latest NewsNewsPH NewsSportsTFT News

John Cabang-Tolentino withdraws from Olympics after injury

Hurdler John Cabang-Tolentino said that he will not be able to run in the repechage round of the men’s 110m hurdles event due to an injury.

Cabang-Tolentino was supposed to run in the repechage, his shot at entering the semifinals. However, minutes before the supposed contest, the athlete posted an Instagram story about his injury and apologized for what happened.

“I am so sorry. I’m not gonna be able to run due to an injury,” the Philippine hurdler wrote in his post. “Thanks to all people who supported me. Laban Pilipinas!”

Tolentino on Sunday finished 6th in his heats to be relegated to the repechage. However, due to the injury, the Filipino athlete will be officially ending his campaign in the Summer Games.

This also officially ends the participation of Philippine athletics with fellow hurdler Lauren Hoffman finishing 7th in the repechage and pole vaulter EJ Obiena finishing 4th in the finals.

All in all, the Philippines currently has two gold medals from Carlos Yulo in gymnastics and chances for gold medals from boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, with the finals soon to commence.

