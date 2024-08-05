Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW: Pinoys in Bangladesh safe amid civil unrest

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that Filipinos in Bangladesh remain safe despite the civil unrest happening in the South Asian country.

In a news forum over the weekend, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said that they are monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Bangladesh.

“So far, safe and sound mga around 700 Filipinos. Some of them are in the hotel sector. They are safe and sound at this stage, and we hope it stays that way,” said Cacdac.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) placed Bangladesh under Crisis Alert Level 1 (Precautionary Phase) advising Filipinos to take precautionary measures as the security situation can deteriorate without warning.

Cacdac said that the DMW was in close contact with the Philippine Embassy in Bangladesh.

“Next stage is now getting the pulse of the Filipino community in Bangladesh, in Dhaka, and finding out whether there is a wish for them or some of them to come home, and that can be arranged definitely in partnership with the DFA,” he said.

Cacdac said that so far no Filipino has expressed desire to be repatriated.

“That will unfold in the coming days. The first order of priority is to ensure their safety and well-being. We are to check-mark them,” said Cacdac.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report34 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

top 5 uae destinations that are not desert

Top 5 UAE destinations that defy the desert stereotype

3 mins ago
msc ship dmw

Three Filipino crew members of seized vessel freed by Iranian authorities- DMW

23 mins ago
carlos yulo jake jarman

Two Pinoys on the podium: Did you know that Jake Jarman of Great Britain is Filipino-British?

3 hours ago
carlos yulo and chloe san jose and mommy angelica

Online drama: Carlos Yulo’s mom vs. girlfriend, netizens react

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button