DMW: Pinoys in Bangladesh safe amid civil unrest

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that Filipinos in Bangladesh remain safe despite the civil unrest happening in the South Asian country.

In a news forum over the weekend, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said that they are monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Bangladesh.

“So far, safe and sound mga around 700 Filipinos. Some of them are in the hotel sector. They are safe and sound at this stage, and we hope it stays that way,” said Cacdac.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) placed Bangladesh under Crisis Alert Level 1 (Precautionary Phase) advising Filipinos to take precautionary measures as the security situation can deteriorate without warning.

Cacdac said that the DMW was in close contact with the Philippine Embassy in Bangladesh.

“Next stage is now getting the pulse of the Filipino community in Bangladesh, in Dhaka, and finding out whether there is a wish for them or some of them to come home, and that can be arranged definitely in partnership with the DFA,” he said.

Cacdac said that so far no Filipino has expressed desire to be repatriated.

“That will unfold in the coming days. The first order of priority is to ensure their safety and well-being. We are to check-mark them,” said Cacdac.