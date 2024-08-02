Get a free car inspection from Abu Dhabi Police

The Abu Dhabi Police, in partnership with ADNOC Distribution, is currently offering free inspections for light vehicles at any ADNOC Distribution station in Abu Dhabi. This announcement was shared by the Abu Dhabi Police through a video posted on their social media accounts.

“Experience a free 12-point vehicle inspection at any ADNOC Distribution station throughout the UAE,” a representative of Abu Dhabi Police said in the video.

The said services comprise engine oil, windshield washer, oil filter, clutch fluid, air filter cleaning, and coolant fluid.

Meanwhile, if you’re from Dubai, you can check out the free inspections from Dubai Police.

Read here: Free car check-ups offered by Dubai Police until August 31